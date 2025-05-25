Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes $39,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 390 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.