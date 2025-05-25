Laura Ann Cillis Purchases 5,000 Shares of Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Stock

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Director Laura Ann Cillis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$47,050.00.

Mattr Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

