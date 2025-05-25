Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Purchases 8,250 Shares

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,023.75 ($6,508.93).

Future Generation Australia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Future Generation Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Future Generation Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Future Generation Australia Company Profile

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

