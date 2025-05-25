United Advisor Group LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

