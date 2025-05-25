United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 728 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 118,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

V opened at $354.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

