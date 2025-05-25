United Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

