Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average of $387.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.