Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Takes $5.71 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

UNP stock opened at $222.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

