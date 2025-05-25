Putney Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

