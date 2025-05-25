Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 592,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.