Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 478,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $318.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

