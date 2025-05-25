Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $17,269,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $713.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $803.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

