Putney Financial Group LLC Invests $343,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,036.22 and a 200 day moving average of $961.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,211.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.