Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.4% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.84 and its 200-day moving average is $500.89. The company has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

