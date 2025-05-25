Invst LLC Sells 976 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $129.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

