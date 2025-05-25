Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $165.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.33.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

