American Trust Has $6.38 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Trust lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:V opened at $354.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $369.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

