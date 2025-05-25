6,026 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 148,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 104,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.20 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.