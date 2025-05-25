Aurdan Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000. Amgen comprises about 2.5% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

