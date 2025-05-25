Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $407.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.