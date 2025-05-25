Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CVX opened at $136.66 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

