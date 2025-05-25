1,151 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Challenger Wealth Management

Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.60 and its 200-day moving average is $216.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

