Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

BA opened at $202.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.49.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

