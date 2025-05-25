Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,883,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,433,000 after buying an additional 333,755 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $436.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

