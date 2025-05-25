RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lowered by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 441,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in RTX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $9,024,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

RTX stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

