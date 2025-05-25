Putney Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 875 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2%

GLD stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.49 and its 200-day moving average is $268.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

