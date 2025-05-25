Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – May 22nd

Exxon Mobil, Linde, NuScale Power, Shell, and BP are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: One or more errors occurred. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.70. 5,191,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,535,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $442.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.83. 437,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.64. 5,936,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,719. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. Shell has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 4,313,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,272,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. BP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

