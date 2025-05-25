Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.6% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $194.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

