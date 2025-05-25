Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $7,483,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

PG opened at $165.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

