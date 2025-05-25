North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.90 and its 200-day moving average is $387.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

