Putney Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

XOM opened at $103.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.