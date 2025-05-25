Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $19.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. Finally, Rolek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $556.74 and its 200-day moving average is $583.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

