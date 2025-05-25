Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,139 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $339.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

