15,777 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Armis Advisers LLC

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Armis Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

