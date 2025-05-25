Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $339.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total transaction of $1,050,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

