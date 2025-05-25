Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after acquiring an additional 115,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Elevance Health from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.38.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $372.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

