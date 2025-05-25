Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $68.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

