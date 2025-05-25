Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Invests $43,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 682 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.5%

SHEL stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

