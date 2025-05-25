Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 23.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) rose 23.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 178,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 73,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.16.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

