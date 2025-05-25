Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 100,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 25.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Blair Schultz purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$630,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

