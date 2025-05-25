Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 110,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Invesque Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

