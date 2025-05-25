Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Trimmed by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.1%

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

