Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 100,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

In related news, Director Blair Schultz purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$630,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

