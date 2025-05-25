GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

