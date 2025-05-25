Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 347,436 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 2,933.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

