American Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Trust raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.37.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

