Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.39 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.