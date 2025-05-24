MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $27.62. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 4.69.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

