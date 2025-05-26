HEICO (HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock opened at $267.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. HEICO has a 12-month low of $211.92 and a 12-month high of $283.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HEICO stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 216.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on HEICO

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.