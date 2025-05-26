BOX (BOX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $415,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,853.80. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in BOX by 16.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in BOX by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.